Clovis police looking for suspect in December 2 shooting

Desiree Maes, facing charges related to Dec. 2 shooting in Clovis (Source: Clovis Police...
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a woman who they have identified as the suspect in a shooting that happened on December 2.

Officers responded to a home near East 7th Street and Sheldon Street to find 39-year-old Jennifer Gauna suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives spoke with witnesses who said 35-year-old Desiree Maes came to the house and shot Jennifer, who was standing outside.

Witnesses said after shooting Jennifer, Maes hit her in the head with the pistol and broke a windshield of a nearby car.

Police say Maes has not been located at this time.

Detectives have a warrant for her arrest. She is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage.

If you know where she may be, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

