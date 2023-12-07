Who's Hiring?
Clovis police: Homeowner shoots intruder breaking into their home

Clovis police say a homeowner shot an intruder as they tried to break into their home earlier...
Clovis police say a homeowner shot an intruder as they tried to break into their home earlier this week.(KCBD)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police say a homeowner shot an intruder as they tried to break into their home earlier this week.

Around 11:00 p.m. on December 4, a resident called 911 to report someone trying to break into their home.

Officers responded to the home on Rosa Boulevard. While officers were responding, the homeowner called 911 again and said the person tried to force their way into the home and they shot the intruder.

The suspect was taken to the hospital before being transferred to a medical facility in Lubbock.

As detectives began their investigation, they learned the homeowner was awakened by the person banging on their front door. The homeowner said they told the person to go away and said they had called police.

The homeowner then warned the person he was armed with a gun and would shoot them if they came into their home.

The homeowner told police he worried about his safety, as well as for others in the home. He then fired one round at the person, causing him to fall to the ground.

The homeowner then called 911 to tell them he shot the person.

The person who was shot is listed in stable but critical condition.

Police say this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

