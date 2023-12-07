Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis Mayor’s Ball benefits High Plains Humane Society, United Way

Clovis Mayor Mike Morris presented two nonprofit organizations with donations from money...
Clovis Mayor Mike Morris presented two nonprofit organizations with donations from money raised at the 2023 Mayor’s Ball.(Source: City of Clovis)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Mayor Mike Morris presented two nonprofit organizations with donations from money raised at the 2023 Mayor’s Ball.

The City of Clovis announced the High Plains Humane Society and United Way of Eastern New Mexico received the checks this week.

Mayor Morris presented both the High Plains Humane Society and United Way with donations of $15,134.38 to each organization.

According to a press release, the contributions are a testament to the city’s commitment to supporting organizations that play a role in enhancing the community’s well-being.

The Mayor’s Ball is a community driven event dedicated to supporting nonprofits. The press release states event attendees contribute to the success of this event through ticket sales, sponsorships and donations, with all proceeds going directly to nonprofits.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery....
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man breaking...
Amarillo police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into home on North Nelson Street
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

‘1 to 1 Plans’ begins its operations in Amarillo
‘1 to 1 Plans’ begins its operations in Amarillo
BSA continuing to recover after Thanksgiving cyberattack
BSA continuing to recover after Thanksgiving cyberattack
First annual ‘Merry Main Street’ to be held Saturday in Canyon
First annual ‘Merry Main Street’ to be held Saturday in Canyon
Curry County, Grady and Melrose awarded over $1 million in grants
Curry County, Grady and Melrose awarded over $1 million in grants