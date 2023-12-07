Clovis Mayor’s Ball benefits High Plains Humane Society, United Way

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Mayor Mike Morris presented two nonprofit organizations with donations from money raised at the 2023 Mayor’s Ball.

The City of Clovis announced the High Plains Humane Society and United Way of Eastern New Mexico received the checks this week.

Mayor Morris presented both the High Plains Humane Society and United Way with donations of $15,134.38 to each organization.

According to a press release, the contributions are a testament to the city’s commitment to supporting organizations that play a role in enhancing the community’s well-being.

The Mayor’s Ball is a community driven event dedicated to supporting nonprofits. The press release states event attendees contribute to the success of this event through ticket sales, sponsorships and donations, with all proceeds going directly to nonprofits.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.