BSA continuing to recover after Thanksgiving cyberattack(BSA Health Center)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health Systems are continuing to recover from a cyberattack on Thanksgiving.

The hospital system is making progress in restoring all access to key clinical and business systems impacted by the attack.

With the restoration of these systems, providers have access to patients’ electronic medical records.

Ardent Health Services say they are working around the clock to bring all remaining systems back online as quickly and safely as possible.

Emergency rooms continue to accept patients by ambulance, and clinics have resumed normal operations.

BSA says they are continuing to work directly with patients to ensure they receive the care that they need.

Ardent Health Services says for any patients who have questions about upcoming appointments, test results or other clinical matters to contact their provider directly.

