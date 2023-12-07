Who's Hiring?
B.O.O.M. Adventures, first responders to present City View Heroes Parade Friday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - B.O.O.M. Adventures and Amarillo area first responders will present the City View Heroes Parade this Friday.

The parade will take place Friday at 6:30 p.m. at City View Elementary School and Park, 3400 Knoll Dr.

Event organizers say heroes will pass the park twice before parking in front of the school to pass out candy. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will also be special guests at the parade.

Bring Me the Gypsee will present live music.

Organizers ask parade attendees not to park on the park and school side of the street.

Brothers-Sisters of our Military Adventures, also known as B.O.O.M. Adventures, is an Amarillo nonprofit created to give back to veterans, active military and first responders.

For more information, visit the B.O.O.M. Adventures website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

