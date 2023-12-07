Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that...
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that happened Wednesday night.(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that happened Wednesday night.

Around 10:51 p.m., officers were called to a major crash involving two sports cars and a semi.

Officers found that a black Ford Mustang and a green Chevy Camaro had been driving side-by-side on Lakeside at a high rate of speed.

The semi was exiting the Toot’n Totum parking lot onto Lakeside when police say the two cars crashed into the trailer attached to the semi and became wedged under the trailer.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as 21-year-old Juan Jose Flores Jr, died at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro received minor injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.

