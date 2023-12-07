‘1 to 1 Plans’ begins its operations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new franchise in Amarillo can help you visualize your designs.

‘1 to 1 Plans’ is a virtual architectural design company that serves as a virtual walkthrough service. The company opened it’s doors a week ago and offers walkable LED screens along with advanced projection systems that allow designers to perfect their plans before breaking ground.

“Going through the process of building a new home in the past, we realized that after spending a year with an architect and draftsmen, that this process is hard to understand. We’re just trying to help bridge the gap, make sure the client can see and know what they’re building before they build,” said Anthony Zanghi, co-owner, 1 to 1 Plans.

“I think the future of virtual floor plans are going to be really big. We’re kind of getting away from the paper, people can’t fairly visualize what their house is going to look like so I think being able to see in person is really going to help,” said Zane Pulley, co-owner, 1 to 1 Plans.

1 to 1 Plans envisions being a helpful source to architects, draftsmen, and homeowners across Amarillo and the Panhandle.

To book an appointment or to learn about virtual floor plans, visit the 1 to 1 Plans’ website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.