Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘1 to 1 Plans’ begins its operations in Amarillo

‘1 to 1 Plans’ begins its operations in Amarillo
‘1 to 1 Plans’ begins its operations in Amarillo(1 to 1 Plans Amarillo: Facebook)
By Cesar Ivan Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new franchise in Amarillo can help you visualize your designs.

‘1 to 1 Plans’ is a virtual architectural design company that serves as a virtual walkthrough service. The company opened it’s doors a week ago and offers walkable LED screens along with advanced projection systems that allow designers to perfect their plans before breaking ground.

“Going through the process of building a new home in the past, we realized that after spending a year with an architect and draftsmen, that this process is hard to understand. We’re just trying to help bridge the gap, make sure the client can see and know what they’re building before they build,” said Anthony Zanghi, co-owner, 1 to 1 Plans.

“I think the future of virtual floor plans are going to be really big. We’re kind of getting away from the paper, people can’t fairly visualize what their house is going to look like so I think being able to see in person is really going to help,” said Zane Pulley, co-owner, 1 to 1 Plans.

1 to 1 Plans envisions being a helpful source to architects, draftsmen, and homeowners across Amarillo and the Panhandle.

To book an appointment or to learn about virtual floor plans, visit the 1 to 1 Plans’ website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery....
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man breaking...
Amarillo police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into home on North Nelson Street
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Clovis Mayor Mike Morris presented two nonprofit organizations with donations from money...
Clovis Mayor’s Ball benefits High Plains Humane Society, United Way
First annual ‘Merry Main Street’ to be held Saturday in Canyon
First annual ‘Merry Main Street’ to be held Saturday in Canyon
B.O.O.M. Adventures and Amarillo area first responders will present the City View Heroes...
B.O.O.M. Adventures, first responders to present City View Heroes Parade Friday
The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting winter break day camps starting this month.
Registration open for Discovery Center Arctic Explorer Camp