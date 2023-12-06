West Texas A&M plays Clarion in NCAA Division II Quarterfinals

MOON TOWNSHIP, Penn (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team is set to play the Clarion Golden Eagles in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II tournament.

The Lady Buffs will play Clarion on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 4:00 p.m. CT in UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

After the reseeding of the top eight teams, West Texas A&M was selected as the fourth seed, and Clarion as the fifth seed.

The Lady Buffs and Golden Eagles have only met once before, 28 years ago on Sept. 23, 1995. The match was played at a neutral site with West Texas A&M sweeping Clarion.

This is the Lady Buffs 30th appearance to the Elite Eight and third consecutive appearance under the leadership of head coach Kendra Potts. West Texas A&M is making the trip this year in hopes of defending its 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship.

For the Golden Eagles, this is only the program’s second time making an appearance in the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

Coach Potts said that the familiarity for the players and coaches is definitely a plus. She also goes on to say that these are the top eight teams in the country in Division II volleyball, and that it will be nothing short of a battle.

“That’s who we are focusing on, Clarion right now and understanding they earned their right to be there and no one needs to look into a strength of schedule and think of a weaker region, that is not going to be in our vocabulary,” Coach Potts said. “Personally, I am really excited to see some really good volleyball and to showcase the highest level of division two volleyball in the country.”

The NCAA Division II National Tournament quarterfinals are set for Thursday, Dec. 7. The semifinals will be on Friday, Dec. 8. The NCAA Division II National Championship match will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4:00 p.m. CT.

For more information, go to gobuffsgo.com

