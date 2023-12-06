Wellington dominates Bushland girls’ basketball on the road

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Lady Skyrockets defeated the Bushland Lady Falcons 56-22 on Tuesday night.

The Lady Skyrockets led from start to finish, taking firm control of the ballgame with a 22-point second quarter.

They were led by Presley Kane, who scored 22 points herself, with 13 of them coming in the second.

Bushland struggled from the line, hitting only 50% of their free throws compared to Wellington’s 70%.

The Lady Falcons were led by Brooklyn Boyett, who scored nine points on the night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.