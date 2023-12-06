Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wellington dominates Bushland girls’ basketball on the road

Lexee Benkley, Wellington Lady Skyrockets
Lexee Benkley, Wellington Lady Skyrockets(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Lady Skyrockets defeated the Bushland Lady Falcons 56-22 on Tuesday night.

The Lady Skyrockets led from start to finish, taking firm control of the ballgame with a 22-point second quarter.

They were led by Presley Kane, who scored 22 points herself, with 13 of them coming in the second.

Bushland struggled from the line, hitting only 50% of their free throws compared to Wellington’s 70%.

The Lady Falcons were led by Brooklyn Boyett, who scored nine points on the night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man breaking...
Amarillo police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into home on North Nelson Street
DPS: Fatal motorcycle crash near Wineinger Road
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
Amarillo homeowners targeted by scammers with a misleading letter

Latest News

Steve Jackson, Tascosa Boys' Basketball Head Coach
Tascosa takes down West Plains behind Jailyn Sledge’s 34 points
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Wayne Parker and Weston Richburg
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Wayne Parker and Weston Richburg
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Wayne Parker talks to us about organizing early season tournaments
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Wayne Parker talks to us about organizing early season tournaments
SPORTS DRIVE: Weston Richburg shares moments and memories from his career
SPORTS DRIVE: Weston Richburg shares moments and memories from his career