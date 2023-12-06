Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Watching Winds

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After our beautiful Tuesday, winds are rising with the temperatures today! For your Wednesday, expect highs to be climbing up into the mid-60°s today with 70°s being seen in some places as well. Winds are expected to pick up into the 15-25 mph range today, with gusts upwards and over 30 mph at times. Thankfully, just enough moisture is sticking around that will keep our RH% values a little higher, meaning fire danger isn’t as critical as it could be. A big cool down is still expected for Saturday, where some overnight snow could fall.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man breaking...
Amarillo police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into home on North Nelson Street
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
Amarillo homeowners targeted by scammers with a misleading letter
Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive 2023
Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive 2023
FILE -- Panera's Charged Lemonades come in three flavors: Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint,...
Second person dies from drinking Panera’s Charged Lemonade, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Up And Down
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Temperatures Will Climb, So Will The Wind
Shelden has calmer winds and nice temperatures for your Tuesday!
Shelden's Tuesday Outlook 12/5
Shelden Web Graphic
Calm today, windier tomorrow