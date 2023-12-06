Watching Winds

After our beautiful Tuesday, winds are rising with the temperatures today! For your Wednesday, expect highs to be climbing up into the mid-60°s today with 70°s being seen in some places as well. Winds are expected to pick up into the 15-25 mph range today, with gusts upwards and over 30 mph at times. Thankfully, just enough moisture is sticking around that will keep our RH% values a little higher, meaning fire danger isn’t as critical as it could be. A big cool down is still expected for Saturday, where some overnight snow could fall.

