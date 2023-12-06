Up And Down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will go up, before they come back down. Looks for highs in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Southwest winds will gust over 30 mph midday and in the afternoon on Wednesday. On Friday a cold front will sweep south later in the day dropping highs into the low 40s on Saturday. Behind the front an upper level storm will move across the area on Friday night bringing a small chance of some light rain or snow. The specifics of the Friday night forecast will likely change as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.