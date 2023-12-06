Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Up And Down

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will go up, before they come back down. Looks for highs in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Southwest winds will gust over 30 mph midday and in the afternoon on Wednesday. On Friday a cold front will sweep south later in the day dropping highs into the low 40s on Saturday. Behind the front an upper level storm will move across the area on Friday night bringing a small chance of some light rain or snow. The specifics of the Friday night forecast will likely change as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man breaking...
Amarillo police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into home on North Nelson Street
DPS: Fatal motorcycle crash near Wineinger Road
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
Amarillo homeowners targeted by scammers with a misleading letter

Latest News

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Temperatures Will Climb, So Will The Wind
Shelden has calmer winds and nice temperatures for your Tuesday!
Shelden's Tuesday Outlook 12/5
Shelden Web Graphic
Calm today, windier tomorrow
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Temperatures Up And Down