Tascosa takes down West Plains behind Jailyn Sledge’s 34 points

Steve Jackson, Tascosa Boys' Basketball Head Coach
By Preston Moore
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels defeated the West Plains Wolves 70-49 on Tuesday night.

The Rebels were led by West Texas A&M commit Jailyn Sledge, who had 34 on the night.

It was a back-and-forth first quarter for both teams, as they finished the first 14-12.

Tascosa would exert their dominance over the course of the next two quarters, outscoring West Plains 46-28 over the course of the second and third.

The Wolves were led by Wiley Killham, who scored 13. Behind Sledge, the Rebels’ supporting cast included Jaemon Palacios and JaCorey Fields, who scored 13 and 11, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

