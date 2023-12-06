SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jeff Williams, Ross Macon and WTAMU
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jeff Williams and Ross Macon or extended WTAMU coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Jeff Williams, Amarillo High Girls Basketball:
Amarillo High girls basketball head coach Jeff Williams talks to us about the team’s win against Lubbock-Cooper, success he’s seen on the offensive side and more!
Ross Macon, West Plains Athletic Booster Club:
West Plains Athletic Booster Club President Ross Macon tells us about their ‘Adopt a Wolf’ program, how the program has looked for his son and more!
Extended WTAMU Coverage:
Preston Moore shares extended WTAMU press conference coverage and hears from coach Tom Brown, coach Kendra Potts, and coach Josh Prock!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.