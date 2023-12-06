SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jeff Williams, Ross Macon and WTAMU

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jeff Williams and Ross Macon or extended WTAMU coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jeff Williams, Amarillo High Girls Basketball:

Amarillo High girls basketball head coach Jeff Williams talks to us about the team’s win against Lubbock-Cooper, success he’s seen on the offensive side and more!

Ross Macon, West Plains Athletic Booster Club:

West Plains Athletic Booster Club President Ross Macon tells us about their ‘Adopt a Wolf’ program, how the program has looked for his son and more!

Extended WTAMU Coverage:

Preston Moore shares extended WTAMU press conference coverage and hears from coach Tom Brown, coach Kendra Potts, and coach Josh Prock!

