New York hotel offering ‘Home Alone 2’ package

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.(theplazany.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - This holiday season, fans of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” can re-create some of their favorite scenes from the iconic ‘90s film.

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.

It all starts with a four-hour private limousine ride around the Big Apple, where you will get to enjoy one of Kevin’s favorite meals, a cheese pizza, and see filming locations from the movie, including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

Upon returning to your hotel room, you can make yourself comfy in your extra-large bed, Kevin-style, and call room service for a 16-scoop sundae.

The room also comes with “one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key.”

The price depends on the room and you have to book directly with the hotel.

If the deal is sold out for the holidays, don’t worry, the Plaza Hotel’s “Home Alone 2” special is going to be available year-round.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

