‘I love it’: Joseph’s Project continues to serve expectant families in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Joseph’s Project, a program created by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, aims to provide free material assistance, adoption information, pregnancy tests and parenting education for new families.

“They’re watching educational videos with us. Sometimes we’ll just have a one-on-one going over some material with them in our offices. There’s never a day that we are not helping with diapers or wipes or baby food or formula or whatever it may be,” said Monica Sullivan, director of Joseph’s Project.

Since the arrival of Joseph’s Project in May, Catholic Charities has seen an influx of families in need of prenatal care. The program currently has over 2,000 clients.

“We have served 19 of the 26 counties in the Panhandle and I know that, that’s a lot,” said Sullivan.

The nonprofit found 42% of women in north Amarillo aren’t receiving any prenatal care. Many mothers have their first visit with a doctor in the delivery room.

“This area was pretty much leading in infant mortality, you know mom and baby. So I think that it’s been huge that we are able to apply for services to be able to get those moms seen,” said Sullivan.

One client is thankful for the program and wishes she knew about it sooner.

“I love it, what I found here. A lot of education, a lot of knowledge, a lot of experiences, a lot of understanding and more patience. You know, you get it because of this program,” said Rokyi Ya, Joseph’s Project client.

To help out more families like the Ya family, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.