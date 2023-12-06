Who's Hiring?
Houston Astros and catcher Victor Caratini agree to $12 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

Catcher Victor Caratini and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Astros and catcher Victor Caratini agreed Tuesday to a $12 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. Caratini can earn additional performance bonuses.

The 30-year-old Caratini spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and hit .259 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 62 games this year as a backup to William Contreras.

Caratini is a .236 career hitter with 38 homers and 171 RBIs in seven major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2017-20), San Diego (2021) and Milwaukee (2022-23).

Yainer Díaz is expected to the Astros' starting catcher next year, and the agreement with Caratini could mean Houston won't re-sign Martín Maldonado. The 37-year-old has been with the Astros since 2019.

“I’ve been talking to Yainer once a week,” new manager Joe Espada said Monday. “We’re going to do some things in January leading into spring training to prep him for spring training. I don’t want us to get to spring training and start from scratch. So this is going to be starting right now having conversations about our staff, how to attack certain lineups, things that we know that we can help him with, receiving, throwing.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

