Healing Through Him: New ministry aims to provide safe haven for domestic abuse survivors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Statistics show 75 percent of domestic abuse murders happen when the victim is leaving or shortly after.

A new ministry at Grace Church hopes to lower that percentage and offer a safe haven for women, children and their pets trapped in domestic abuse situations.

Healing Through Him is focused on creating a hidden tiny home village with two phases.

Phase one will be for women who are in crisis. Phase two, which will be a separate property, will be for those who have escaped the danger and are rebuilding their lives.

Jessica Bradfield, the founder of this ministry, says there will be housing, food and clothing available for those at the village.

“We also have quite a few stylists and everything, hairdressers and makeup artists that are wanting to help these ladies get a fresh look, so they feel fresh and new and excited about getting out into the job force into the workforce,” said Jessica Bradfield, founder and president, Healing Through Him Ministries.

There will also be self-defense classes, life skills classes, parenting classes, art therapy and more.

Jessica is a survivor of domestic abuse and understands the importance of providing a safe space for individuals in crisis.

“In 2014, I actually came to a crisis point with my ex-husband. It was clear that if my four-year-old at the time son didn’t leave, then we were going to die,” said Bradfield.

Her pets were also abused by him.

“My ex-husband shot and killed my 15-year-old cat, sent me pictures of him and you know, made it clear that I was next. And then my little chihuahua, who is now 12, sustained head trauma that was so severe that she still is not a normal dog,” said Bradfield.

While trying to get to safety, Jessica and her son went to what she thought would be a ‘safe house’.

“When we starting to go to sleep a woman that was actively hallucinating on meth was brought into the room to stay with us. I felt no safer there at the ‘safe house’ than I did at home with my abuser and I knew that there had to be a better way,” said Bradfield.

She wants to give the Amarillo community what she needed back in 2014, a safe home for women, children and their pets.

Jessica and her current husband’s commitment to this project goes beyond words, they made a huge sacrifice selling their home and possessions to raise funds to buy property.

“In March, my husband and I got a 10 by 15 storage unit and we agreed that whatever didn’t fit in that storage unit sold. So we sold our house and everything that we owned in it except for our vehicles to get as much money as we could to be able to buy up as much property as possible and we’re in the in the process of shopping,” said Bradfield.

Although they begun the fundraising process by selling their possessions, it still isn’t enough to build the first 20 homes.

Healing Through Him needs $500,000 to turn their vision into reality.

While construction hasn’t started yet, the ministry has already begun serving individuals in the community with biblical counseling sessions for both abused women and abusers seeking help.

