Flirting With Record Highs Tomorrow

Above normal temperatures and gusty winds are in place today with highs near 70 and SW winds gusting over 30mph. Breezy conditions will persist tonight, but lows will actually be mild for December with morning readings near 40 degrees. Tomorrow will actually be warmer than today with highs in the mid to upper 70s which will bring some locations near record highs for the day. Winds, however, will remain blustery with gusts over 35 mph for much of the area. Temps will begin decreasing on Friday with highs in the upper 50s before a strong cold front sweeps in Friday night. Behind the front, much cooler air will be here Saturday with highs only in the low 40s and enough wind to make it feel quite cold. There may also be some snow showers early Saturday with little impact to the area expected.

