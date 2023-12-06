‘Explore the Four Pass;’ City of Amarillo announces perfect gift for the Amarillo golfer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The City of Amarillo (COA) announces the “Explore the Four Pass,” ahead of the holiday season. The pass treats golfers to a round of golf at the city’s four courses for $120 with a golf cart included, according to a news release sent out by the COA Wednesday morning.

The COA said that this is the perfect stocking stuffer for the Amarillo golfer. The pass includes play at the city’s award-winning municipal golf courses, Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail. Comanche Trail Golf Course includes the Arrowhead and Tomahawk courses. Ross Rogers Golf Course includes the Mustang and Wild Horse courses.

The passes are available to purchase through Dec. 31 at both Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Courses.

The passes are redeemable throughout 2024 (based on available tee times). Passes are limited to six per customer while supplies last.

For more information contact George Priolo at george.priolo@amarillo.gov or COA Communications Manager David Henry at david.henry@amarillo.gov.

