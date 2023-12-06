Who's Hiring?
City Church in Amarillo brightens holiday season for families in need

In the heart of downtown Amarillo, City Church is stepping up in a big way to brighten the...
In the heart of downtown Amarillo, City Church is stepping up in a big way to brighten the holiday season for countless children and families.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the heart of downtown Amarillo, City Church is stepping up in a big way to brighten the holiday season for countless children and families.

The church is providing Christmas boxes to children 18 and younger.

The need has increased this year; initially, the church planned to serve 600 children. Now that number has grown to over 1,600.

“Just the cost of everything has gone up and to be able to afford food alone, that’s about all some people can do, let alone buying the extras like lotion and and toys,” said Dawnette Lusk, outreach coordinator, City Church.

Each box is individualized to the child, receiving toys, games, blankets, toiletries and more.

“A lot of our kids that are receiving these gifts don’t have a bed, they don’t have shampoo and lotion, a lot of times they’re bathing in a tub and they’ll have a cup of bleach in the water, a lot of them don’t have hot water,” said Donnie Lane, senior pastor, City Church.

Lusk has witnessed firsthand the impact of these simple items on the children.

“They were getting their toiletry bags out and they just got so excited. There were six kids in this family and they’re like, ‘Look, we all have our own toothbrush now, we don’t have to share a toothbrush anymore,’” said Lusk.

City Church emphasizes that they are still in need of donations, including monetary gifts, so they can continue to serve these children after the holidays.

They will provide free counseling, home visits and weekly bible studies for the children.

To donate, click here.

