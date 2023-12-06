Who's Hiring?
BSA Health System’s latest update on cybersecurity incident(BSA Health Center)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health System has restored access to key clinical and business systems after a cyberattack on Thanksgiving Day, according to BSA.

BSA says with the restoration of these systems, providers have access to patients’ electronic medical records.

The emergency room continues to accept patients by ambulance at this time, and their clinics have resumed operations.

BSA regrets the inconvenience this cyberattack has caused and encourage patients who have questions about an upcoming appointment, test results, prescription or other clinical matters to continue to contact their provider by phone until the systems have fully restored.

