Betenbough Homes to host ‘Cozy Christmas’ Friday, December 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Betenbough homes invites the community to come take pictures with Santa and enjoy treats on Friday, December 8.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo New Home Center located at 8780 Heritage Hills Parkway.

Children will be able to visit with Santa and receive a complimentary digital photo and a take home goody bag with Christmas crafts, stickers, cookies, and more.

This event benefits the Amarillo Children’s Home and the organization will receive a one dollar donation from Betenbough Homes for every photo taken with Santa.

Families will be able to enjoy a popcorn bar with festive toppings and a complimentary cup of hot cocoa or coffee from Palace Coffee Company.

“We are so excited to welcome our family of homeowners and the Amarillo and Canyon communities back to our New Home Center for this years celebration,” said Eddie Huskey, Amarillo sales manager. “Bring your family out for free photos with Santa and fun Christmas activities.”

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.