Amarillo Parks and Recreation to show The Polar Express
By De'Aire Green
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is hosting an interactive showing of The Polar Express on December 15.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center.

Admission is $11 per person or $50 per family of 5 or more.

There will be hot chocolate, cookies and photos with Santa.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

Registration is required and will close December 10.

To register click here.

