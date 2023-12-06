Amarillo Parks and Recreation to show The Polar Express

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is hosting an interactive showing of The Polar Express on December 15.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center.

Admission is $11 per person or $50 per family of 5 or more.

There will be hot chocolate, cookies and photos with Santa.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

Registration is required and will close December 10.

To register click here.

