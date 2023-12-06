Amarillo Northwest Library set to reopen their doors this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Northwest Library branch will remained closed for additional renovations.

After closing down their doors in November, the library is set to open doors later this month.

Events that were scheduled for the Northwest branch will be relocated to the Downtown location until the reopening.

They are on pace to reopen their doors on December 18.

For more information on library events, visit the Amarillo Public Library website.

