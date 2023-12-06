Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.
Officials say the robbery happened around 10:24 p.m. on November 30.
Officers responded to a business on North Grand where the man entered the store and walked around as if he were shopping.
He then went up to the cashier with a pistol and demanded money before leaving the store.
If you know who this suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
