Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

Officials say the robbery happened around 10:24 p.m. on November 30.

Officers responded to a business on North Grand where the man entered the store and walked around as if he were shopping.

He then went up to the cashier with a pistol and demanded money before leaving the store.

If you know who this suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

