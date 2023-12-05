Wanted man shot and killed by authorities in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wanted man is dead after he was shot and killed by Lubbock authorities in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was wanted after reportedly shooting at a Lubbock sheriff’s deputy early Monday morning. Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe gave the update on Tuesday’s situation:

“Suspect bailed out of the vehicle, jumped the fence,” Rowe stated. “Ran a short distance away, turned and pulled a pistol out of his waistline--to which the officers were prepared for--and the officers did shoot and kill the individual.”

Authorities first encountered the suspect around 4 a.m. on Monday. A LCSO deputy pulled over a black GMC Envoy near CR 3100 and Hwy. 84.

Three people were in the vehicle: two women and a man. The man, who was driving, got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop. The deputy told him to get back into his vehicle, but he refused and ran away into a cotton field. When the deputy pursued him, the man pulled out a gun and fired at the deputy.

Other deputies with the sheriff’s office soon arrived and created a perimeter around the field. However, he was not found.

During this incident, the two women, later identified as 24-year-old Janice Murray and 24-year-old Carolyn Sinklier, took control of the GMC Envoy and drove away from the scene. The vehicle stopped at the intersection of FM 1730 and FM 41, where they were located and arrested.

Carolyn Sinklier, 24 (left), Janice Murray, 24 (right) (Lubbock County Detention Center)

“The search continued to identify exactly who the male suspect shooter was,” Rowe said during the briefing. “During the course of the afternoon they had that pretty well identified.”

Rowe stated investigators with DPS were able to set up a ping on the suspect’s phone. Using this, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and members of the Texas Anti-Gang units were able to track his movements Monday night and early Tuesday morning. DPS also provided eyes in the air via helicopter.

The suspect was found in a new vehicle near East 82nd Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Once located, the suspect drove off, and authorities performed a “controlled vehicle stop,” according to Rowe.

The suspect again attempted to run away, pulling out a pistol. He was then shot and killed.

Five law enforcement officers were involved in the shooting, including three sheriff’s deputies, one Lubbock police officer and one DPS trooper.

“Each of the officers will be placed on paid administrative leave while the initial aspects of this offer-involved shooting is investigated,” Rowe said. “Once we are satisfied with the results of that, those individuals should return to work as soon as possible.”

The man also had multiple sexual assault warrants out of Dallas County, Rowe stated.

“That could be one of the possible reasons why he took the aggressive actions he took yesterday during the traffic stop,” Rowe said, “and ultimately what happened later this morning and in the afternoon.”

Rowe said many of the law enforcement officers involved in Tuesday’s operation were part of the Lubbock-based Texas Anti-Gang Unit. He stated the LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers will be taking over the investigation.

