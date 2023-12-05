Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Together We Can: Donations to HPFB help seniors and families in need in Dumas

VIDEO: Donations to HPFB help seniors and families in need in Dumas
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank serves the top 29 counties in the Panhandle.

This week the food and funds raised at the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive are impacting all those communities.

The Dumas Education and Social Ministries serve all of Moore County including Cactus and Sunray.

The pantry is used by seniors and families in need of food with two distribution days a week, senior day and distribution days with prepared boxes.

“They appreciate it so much they are so thankful,” said Teresa Castro, director of Dumas Education and Social Ministries.

Currently, the pantry serves 300 families a week. Last year they were serving 200. The pantry attributes the increase to inflation.

“This service means the difference between having dinner on the table some nights. This service means the difference between buying medication or buying food,” said Kalina Hill, board president of Dumas Education and Social Ministries.

The pantry relies on the High Plains Food Bank and volunteers to support their neighbors in need.

“We could not serve the families we serve, we couldn’t provide a quality product to them without the support of the High Plains Food Bank,” said Hill. “All of that flows through them and to us. We couldn’t even buy what we needed at our grocery store. There are not enough green beans in Dumas, Texas.”

You can help by donating to the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive.

To donate online, CLICK HERE.

You can also donate with a United scan tag when checking out at any United, Market Street, or Amigos store.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Fatal motorcycle crash near Wineinger Road
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire...
Randall County structure fire leaves car, several motorcycles destroyed

Latest News

Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Acts Community utilizes area food bank donations to feed seniors
Acts Community utilizes area food bank donations to feed seniors
With recent ransomware attacks penetrating businesses like BSA’s system recently, experts are...
Amarillo experts discuss important cybersecurity measures after recent ransomware attacks
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
Amarillo homeowners targeted by scammers with a misleading letter