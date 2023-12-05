Together We Can: Donations to HPFB help seniors and families in need in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank serves the top 29 counties in the Panhandle.

This week the food and funds raised at the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive are impacting all those communities.

The Dumas Education and Social Ministries serve all of Moore County including Cactus and Sunray.

The pantry is used by seniors and families in need of food with two distribution days a week, senior day and distribution days with prepared boxes.

“They appreciate it so much they are so thankful,” said Teresa Castro, director of Dumas Education and Social Ministries.

Currently, the pantry serves 300 families a week. Last year they were serving 200. The pantry attributes the increase to inflation.

“This service means the difference between having dinner on the table some nights. This service means the difference between buying medication or buying food,” said Kalina Hill, board president of Dumas Education and Social Ministries.

The pantry relies on the High Plains Food Bank and volunteers to support their neighbors in need.

“We could not serve the families we serve, we couldn’t provide a quality product to them without the support of the High Plains Food Bank,” said Hill. “All of that flows through them and to us. We couldn’t even buy what we needed at our grocery store. There are not enough green beans in Dumas, Texas.”

You can help by donating to the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive.

To donate online, CLICK HERE.

You can also donate with a United scan tag when checking out at any United, Market Street, or Amigos store.

