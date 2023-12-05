Temperatures Will Climb, So Will The Wind

Picture perfect conditions including sunshine, nice temperatures, and calm winds have hade for a near perfect day today. Although temperatures will actually continue to rise over the next couple of days, the outlook is not quite as pleasant due to winds that will become blustery by tomorrow afternoon. Skies will remain sunny tomorrow and highs will approach 70 in may areas, but winds from the SW will increase and gust over 30mph. Thursday will bring the warmest air with highs in the mid 70s, just under record levels, but winds will stay gusty and rather annoying. Fire danger will be on the increase during the windy conditions tomorrow and Thursday. Friday will also be breezy and highs will be in the 60s. A weather change is due in Friday night with a strong cold front and chance for brief a snow shower by Saturday morning. At this time, it does not look like a major winter event is taking shape, but much colder air in the 40s will sweep in behind the front Saturday.

