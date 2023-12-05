Temperatures Up And Down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Big swings in the temperatures this week. By Thursday highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, well above average for this time of year. By Saturday, behind a cold front, highs will be in the 40s. Look windy days Wednesday through Saturday with some 40 mph gust possible. Late Friday there is a small chance of some snow. Little impact is expected at this points and precipitation chances are low at this point.

