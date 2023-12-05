SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Wayne Parker and Weston Richburg

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Wayne Parker and Weston Richburg on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Wayne Parker, Childress Boys Basketball:

Childress boys basketball head coach Wayne Parker talks to us about what goes into organizing tournaments, what he’s seen from teams and more!

Weston Richburg, Bushland High Alum:

Former NFL Perennial Starting Center and Bushland High School alum Weston Richburg tells us about his career, memories of playing at AT&T Stadium and more!

