Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office are launching a delivery program for the holidays

By Cesar Ivan Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - APD, Potter, and Randall County Sheriff’s Office are joining forces to combat porch pirates this holiday shopping season.

The departments have launched a community delivery program for safe package handling. Homeowners are encouraged to participate in the program by having packages delivered to either county sheriff’s office.

“We’re just trying to keep their packages from disappearing, we’re on several neighborhood watches and everyday there’s somebody posting that someone took their package. Potter County Sheriff’s Office is a little ways out here but at least it’s safe and secure,” said Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff.

“Take one or two steps to protect yourself so you don’t have to worry about it this year and you can get all your Christmas presents delivered, and get to give them to the people that you care about,” said Carla Burr, Amarillo Police Department Sgt.

For Potter county residents, packages can be delivered to 13103 NE 29th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79111.

For Randall county residents, 9100 S Georgia St, Amarillo, TX 79118.

