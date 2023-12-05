Lone Star Ballet’s Nutcracker show kicks off this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experience the magic of the season at the Amarillo Civic Center this Friday through Sunday. Producers of the Christmas ‘Classic’ promises an enchanting holiday kick off you won’t want to miss.

“The kids are ready, they’re really excited to share this one. When we get into theatre everybody gets kind of theatre week jitters, so we can feel it, it’s there and they’re really excited. We’re actually doing really great rehearsals, we’re making good time and we’re getting to run stuff, so I think we’re going to be nice and sharp for the shows this weekend,” said Emily Evans, Lone Star Ballet Instructor.

“It is obviously one of our biggest sellers but it helps everyone here in the community to bring the holiday season and start all those wonderful traditions in the holidays,” said Roxann Seaton, Lone Star Ballet Mistress.

To purchase tickets and to see show times, please visit Panhandle Tickets.

