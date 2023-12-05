Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘A huge win for all of us’: AC partnering with ALERRT to provide regional active shooter training

Amarillo College announced a three year partnership with ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) which will provide required active shooter tr
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College announced a three year partnership with ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) which will provide required active shooter training for regional peace officers.

Texas Senate Bill 1852 passed in May, which mandates all peace officers in Texas to receive 16 hours of up-to-date active shooter training every two years.

ALERRT will provide instructors and supplies at no cost, benefitting area officers.

“We do handle active shooter training within the state of Texas as well as nationally. We provide about three different active shooter classes,” said Sam Stock, Texas regional manager for ALERRT.

Stock says there’s always been a need for the program. Since 2022, ALERRT trained over 27,000 first responders with a goal to train more through partnerships.

“Pushing the training up north into the Panhandle, in Amarillo, would be a great outreach program for the city of Amarillo as well as Potter County, Randall County and other surrounding counties,” said Stock.

Amarillo College will serve as a regional hub for active shooter training starting in January.

“This partnership with ALERRT will allow us to facilitate that training. We’re sort of the regional training provider for the top 26 counties. So this will make it easier for all departments in the area to obtain this necessary training,” said Eric Wallace, director of AC criminal justice programs.

The partnership will also benefit Amarillo College academy recruits.

“We can get the training to them on a more frequent basis with the different schedules that all the different departments have and the budget constraints that people have. This is just going to be a huge win for all of us,” said Wallace.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Fatal motorcycle crash near Wineinger Road
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man breaking...
Amarillo police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into home on North Nelson Street
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
Amarillo homeowners targeted by scammers with a misleading letter

Latest News

Lone Star Ballet's Nutcracker show kicks off this weekend
Lone Star Ballet’s Nutcracker show kicks off this weekend
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Bar ditch cleaning near Helium Road expected until December 15
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Wanted man shot and killed by authorities in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday
WT
CSAW to host research presentation on John McCarty and the Last Man Club