‘A huge win for all of us’: AC partnering with ALERRT to provide regional active shooter training

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College announced a three year partnership with ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) which will provide required active shooter training for regional peace officers.

Texas Senate Bill 1852 passed in May, which mandates all peace officers in Texas to receive 16 hours of up-to-date active shooter training every two years.

ALERRT will provide instructors and supplies at no cost, benefitting area officers.

“We do handle active shooter training within the state of Texas as well as nationally. We provide about three different active shooter classes,” said Sam Stock, Texas regional manager for ALERRT.

Stock says there’s always been a need for the program. Since 2022, ALERRT trained over 27,000 first responders with a goal to train more through partnerships.

“Pushing the training up north into the Panhandle, in Amarillo, would be a great outreach program for the city of Amarillo as well as Potter County, Randall County and other surrounding counties,” said Stock.

Amarillo College will serve as a regional hub for active shooter training starting in January.

“This partnership with ALERRT will allow us to facilitate that training. We’re sort of the regional training provider for the top 26 counties. So this will make it easier for all departments in the area to obtain this necessary training,” said Eric Wallace, director of AC criminal justice programs.

The partnership will also benefit Amarillo College academy recruits.

“We can get the training to them on a more frequent basis with the different schedules that all the different departments have and the budget constraints that people have. This is just going to be a huge win for all of us,” said Wallace.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.