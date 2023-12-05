Who's Hiring?
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final home game, before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)
By The Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

The Heisman has been given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player since 1935. This year’s winner will be announced Saturday in New York. The top four vote-getters determined by more than 870 voters, which include members of the media and former Heisman winners, are selected as finalists.

With Nix and Penix Jr., the Pac-12 has two Heisman finalists for the first time since 2010 when Stanford’s Andrew Luck was the runner-up to Auburn’s Cam Newton and Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third in the voting.

The Pac-12 is in its final season with its current membership before 10 schools depart, including Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

