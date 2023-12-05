Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles

Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.(23ANDME)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.

In some cases, that includes users’ ancestry reports, zip codes and birth years.

The company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said roughly 14,000 of the company’s user accounts were breached by the hackers.

23andMe is standing by that number but is also now saying hackers were able to access some 5.5 million profiles that use a feature called DNA relatives.

The feature allows users to find genetic relatives.

The company also says hackers accessed a subset of family tree information on 1.4 million DNA relatives’ profiles.

A 23andMe spokesperson did not respond to questions about who carried out the hack.

The company says it’s notifying affected customers and has taken steps to further protect customer data.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Fatal motorcycle crash near Wineinger Road
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man breaking...
Amarillo police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into home on North Nelson Street
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
Amarillo homeowners targeted by scammers with a misleading letter

Latest News

FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation...
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18
Friends and firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't...
Firefighters decorate home for man with cancer
Amarillo College announced a three year partnership with ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement...
‘A huge win for all of us’: AC partnering with ALERRT to provide regional active shooter training
FILE - Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into...
Texas high school sends Black student back to in-school suspension over his locs hairstyle
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say