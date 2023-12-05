G.O.A.T. of the Week: Pratt McLain

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another impressive season for the Gruver greyhounds has come to a close, but not before adding three gold balls to the trophy case.

Pratt McLain was a big part of the district title and two playoff wins for Gruver. He was also immediately a player that Kurt Haberthur was excited to coach in his first year as the head coach for the team.

“I first realized he was going to be a special player before I came here.” Haberthur said. I knew who Pratt Mclain was... Seeing him on the field because you get everybody’s film when you coach other places. Knowing that he was coming back and he was one of the special ones here, it was nice to come to.”

While on the field, McLain shined, the value he brought with his positivity was something Coach Haberthur appreciated as much as anything.

“He’s a super positive person, I don’t know that I’ve ever heard a negative word come out of his mouth.” Haberthur said. “No matter how the game is going, he’s always positive and upbeat.”

That positivity is all the more evident when McLain talks about his teammates.

“The main thing with our sophomores is they’ve got a lot of talent.” McLain said. “[I’m] just helping them grow up and see that [they] can do this. There’s no need to be afraid of any of these seniors that have already been here. They can compete with the best of us.”

In addition to starring on the football field, McLain is a leader in student council for the Greyhounds and also helps younger students in the school’s ‘Hounds and Pups’ program.

With all that on his plate, McLain still managed to lead his team in touchdowns and rushing yards, On top of that, he finished second on the defense in tackles.

Despite the impressive performance, McLain says it’s not about the numbers for him.

“The statistics and everything don’t matter to me very much. I’m just glad how we respect each other and enjoy being around each other.” He said. “No matter what the result is the most important thing is that our team loves each other and our team loves to go out and compete every night.”

McLain and the Greyhounds season may be over, but it’s clear he’ll continue to have a positive impact on his school, his community, and his teammates far beyond the final snap.

