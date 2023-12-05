Who's Hiring?
Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves(Curry County Sheriff's Office)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves has passed away, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, Sheriff Reeves passed away today. He was attending training at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy.

Sheriff Reeves served the citizens of New Mexico for over 40 years. During his time as a peace officer, Sheriff Reeves worked for several law enforcement agencies across the state of New Mexico before serving for 16 years with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

“On behalf of the City of Clovis and the Clovis City Commission, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family of Sheriff Mike Reeves, together with the Curry County Sheriff’s Department and County staff. Sheriff Reeves has been an outstanding advocate for our community and its safety, and will be sorely missed,” said Clovis Mayor Mike Morris.

Sheriff Reeves is survived by his two sons, Collin and Hayden, and one daughter, Avery.

