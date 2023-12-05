CSAW to host research presentation on John McCarty and the Last Man Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M University organization will host an online research presentation on John McCarty and his Last Man Club this Thursday.

The online research presentation, led by Paul Hutchinson, will take place Dec. 7 at noon, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Hutchinson will discuss his latest research on McCarty and the Last Man Club.

According to a PBS article, McCarty was an editor for the Dalhart Texan newspaper during the Dust Bowl.

Hutchinson is the Center for the Study of the American West’s Jo Steward Randall Grant awardee and is a History PhD candidate at the University of Bristol in England.

For more information on the Center for the Study of the American West, click here.

