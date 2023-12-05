Who's Hiring?
Calm today, windier tomorrow

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST
Tuesday is shaping up to be one of the prettiest days of the week! For today, expect morning temperatures to be just a little warmer, high 20°s and low 30°s. Daytime highs will once again climb into the low 60°s with sunny skies, and get this, calm winds! This will be the day to enjoy it as winds pick up out of the southwest on Wednesday and Thursday, with sustained winds around 15-25 mph, occasionally gusting over 30 mph. A cold front is expected this weekend, with a shot at moisture Friday night into Saturday.

