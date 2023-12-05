Bar ditch cleaning near Helium Road expected until December 15

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) would like to inform the public to expect delays in the Helium Road area as they work on cleaning the bar ditches.

Officials say the Road and Bridge crew is currently working on Helium Road’s bar ditch on both the east and west sides. The project begins at FM 2219 and extends three miles south to the intersection of Helium Road and Country Club Road.

Officials say the crew will be cleaning the bar ditches, grading, and reshaping the areas to allow proper water drainage, as originally designed.

This process is expected to be completed by Friday, December 15.

The RCSO asks that people please plan ahead for possible delays at this time while this project is underway.

