Amarillo police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into home on North Nelson Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man breaking into their home Monday night.

Just before Midnight, police responded to the area of North Nelson Street and East Amarillo Boulevard for shots fired.

Police arrived to find 38-year-old Jose Roberto Gutierrez-Torres lying in the driveway of a home. Police say he had died after being shot.

The Homicide Unit responded, and police say he had attempted to enter another home by kicking the front door.

Police say the homeowner acted in self-defense and shot him as he entered the home.

The homeowner was interviewed by detectives and then released.

Police are still investigating the incident.

