Amarillo homeowners targeted by scammers with a misleading letter

Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scammers are targeting Amarillo homeowners with a misleading letter.

Scam artists are requesting a payment to file what appears to be for a homestead exemption.

The letter claims to be from Homestead Designation Services and it looks official asking for a name, address, signature and $89.

The Potter-Randall Appraisal District says homeowners should never be subjected to any fee for this service.

“In this case, they’re trying to charge money and it really doesn’t do anything for the property owner and it would be much better if they just came to our office and fill out a homestead exemption form that’s free, we can help the property owner fill it out and have their homestead exemption added to their property,” said Jeffrey Dagley, chief appraiser, Potter-Randall Appraisal District.

The letter is misleading, especially if you do not read the bottom half where it states:

“This document is an advertisement of services; not an official state of Texas form.”

Homestead Designation Services

The letter’s mailing address is in Austin, which Dagley says is another sign of a scam.

“It will have our letterhead that says Potter-Randall Appraisal District and anything that we mail directly from our office is going to be postmarked out of Amarillo. Sometimes we do our notices where it’s a huge batch of 100,000 parcels, those sometimes will come out of Dallas, but otherwise everything comes out of Amarillo that we send and we’ll send it directly from our office,” said Dagley.

If you are ever in doubt regarding the legitimacy of a mailed document, the appraisal district says prior to making any payment, contact their office and ask questions.

“Always just pick up the phone do a little more research before just cutting a check for $89 to who knows where it’s going and what’s it’s going to be used for,” said Dagley.

