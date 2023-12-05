Amarillo Fire Department responds to structure fire on Sycamore Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A first alarm structure fire occurred near Sycamore Avenue and Angelus Drive around 3:00 p.m. today, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

According to officials, Amarillo Fire Department crews arrived on scene and found smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters began putting out the fire when they were informed that there may be a person still inside the home.

After searching the home, crews confirmed all occupants were out.

Officials say one person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but managed to escape with minor injuries. Two people were transported to local hospitals and a third person refused transport.

According to the Fire Marshal, the fire has been deemed an accidental cooking fire.

