Acts Community utilizes area food bank donations to feed seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Acts Community is a local nonprofit organization that strives to lessen food insecurity for seniors in the area.

The nonprofit utilizes food bank donations from food drives, such as the High Plains Food Drive, to serve those 60 years and older.

Seniors can enjoy a warm, nutritious meal five times a week at no cost to them and even get groceries delivered directly to their home.

“That’s the biggest thing that the food bank does for us, is it helps us give other people a higher quality of life,” said Chad Conner, founder of Acts Community.

The organization says they serve 50 to 75 plates per day, or about a quarter million pounds of food per year.

Events like the High Plains Food Drive are very important to the local organization. “It makes all that we do with food really possible,” said Conner.

