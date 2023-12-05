2ND CUP: Vote for the BEST Christmas movie

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The hosts of NewsChannel 10′s 2nd Cup are competing to see whose favorite Christmas movie is the best.

Ali’s pick is Christmas Vacation.

Shelden’s pick is Home Alone.

Tanner’s pick is Office Christmas Party.

Alyssa’s pick is A Christmas story.

Vote and tell us what YOU think is the best Christmas movie!

See your results live on 2nd Cup from now until Christmas Day.

