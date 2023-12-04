Who's Hiring?
TPSN Basketball Livestream features Amarillo High versus Lubbock-Cooper Doubleheader

TPSN Sports Network
TPSN Sports Network(KFDA)
By Mike Roden
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High girls and boys basketball teams will host Lubbock-Cooper in a non-district doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will provide a livestream of the two games with the girls game beginning at 6 p.m. and the boys contest at 7:30 p.m.

To watch the livesteam, click here.

