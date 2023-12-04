Who's Hiring?
Take part in the Together We Can Food and Fund Drive with scan tags at United stores

VIDEO: Take part in the together we can food and fund drive with scan tags at United stores
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the first day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive.

Scan tags are how you can donate to the food drive while getting your groceries.

The cashier will ask, “Would you like to donate to the High Plains Food Bank?” and will scan a barcode to donate at the checkout. You can round up or choose your donation amount.

“It’s super easy. You can donate $1, you can donate $5, you can donate $100, we even had someone donate $1,000 on the scan tag promotion,” said Matt Edwards, Store Director of Market Street on Georgia.

To make a donation, visit any United, Amigos, and Market Street store from the Texas border to Plainview. There are 17 stores across the Panhandle participating with the scan tags.

The scan tags do not work at self-checkout, so you have to go through a register.

Edwards stressed the importance of monetary donations during this week.

“The food bank can do so much more with the cash than what we can,” said Edwards. “They can take their power buying and they can turn a dollar into 13 meals and so the dollar is better than just the canned goods.”

If you would like to make an online donation to the High Plains Food Bank, CLICK HERE.

