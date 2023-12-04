Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’

Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center on Aug. 24, 2019, in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Supernatural” actor Mark Sheppard suffered six “massive heart attacks” and is lucky to be alive, he announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Sheppard, 59, said he collapsed in his kitchen on Friday and had to be “brought back from the dead” four times.

Sheppard said he learned he had a 100% blockage in his LAD, the left anterior descending artery, which is the biggest artery in the heart.

This type of blockage is commonly referred to as “the widow maker,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, because it is very often fatal.

Sheppard said his wife’s quick actions, along with first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department and hospital staff, saved his life.

Immediate treatment is crucial for a chance at survival, the Cleveland Clinic says.

“My chances of survival were virtually nil,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “I feel great. Humbled once more.”

Sheppard said in the post that he would be back home on Sunday.

Sheppard is known for playing the role of Crowley on “Supernatural” from 2009-2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire...
Randall County structure fire leaves car, several motorcycles destroyed
Sunray's Armando Lujan celebrates opening score in win over Clarendon.
Texas Panhandle state quarterfinal results and state semifinal matchups
Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr, sentenced for distributing fentanyl (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The family of Jordan Rosales, 12, gathered at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to...
KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old

Latest News

Amarillo Fire Department Logo
AFD announces title change for District Chiefs
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
WATCH: Funeral services for firefighter Matt Dawson
NC10 Together We Can 2023