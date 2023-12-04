SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jon Murphy, Dan Sherwood and Lucas Kinsey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jon Murphy, Dan Sherwood and Lucas Kinsey on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jon Murphy, Stratford Football Head Coach:

Stratford football head coach Jon Murphy chats with us about their win over Hawley, heading into state semifinals and more!

Dan Sherwood, Randall Football Head Coach:

Randall football head coach Dan Sherwood looks back on his first season with Randall, tells us about this senior class and more!

Lucas Kinsey, TPSN:

TPSN broadcaster Lucas Kinsey talks to us about WT volleyball heading to Elite Eight, recaps the West Plains football game and more!

