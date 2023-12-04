SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jon Murphy, Dan Sherwood and Lucas Kinsey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jon Murphy, Dan Sherwood and Lucas Kinsey on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Jon Murphy, Stratford Football Head Coach:
Stratford football head coach Jon Murphy chats with us about their win over Hawley, heading into state semifinals and more!
Dan Sherwood, Randall Football Head Coach:
Randall football head coach Dan Sherwood looks back on his first season with Randall, tells us about this senior class and more!
Lucas Kinsey, TPSN:
TPSN broadcaster Lucas Kinsey talks to us about WT volleyball heading to Elite Eight, recaps the West Plains football game and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.