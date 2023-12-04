Who's Hiring?
Russell Wilson's season-high 3 picks lead to end of Broncos' win streak

During their five-game winning streak, the Denver Broncos had forced 15 turnovers and Russell Wilson hadn't thrown an interception
(KKTV)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST
HOUSTON (AP) — During their five-game winning streak, the Denver Broncos had forced 15 turnovers and Russell Wilson hadn’t thrown an interception.

On Sunday against the Houston Texans, the Broncos (6-6) didn't have a takeaway and Wilson was picked off a season-high three times — all in the second half — as their streak ended with a 22-17 loss.

Jimmie Ward intercepted Wilson in the end zone with 9 seconds remaining, leaping in front of intended receiver Lucas Krull to left to seal Houston’s victory.

“I saw Krull one-on-one and tried to put it high for him. They made a play,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to score a touchdown, obviously, to win the game, and it didn’t go our way.”

Krull said he was upset with himself that he didn’t do more to try and come down with the ball.

“I feel like I stayed back a little too much,” he said. “I feel like I could have attacked the ball a little more and made a play on that ball. That’s frustrating. I know the type of player I am and those are plays I can make.”

Wilson threw for 186 yards with a touchdown in Denver’s first loss since Oct. 12. The Broncos converted three fourth-down attempts but went 0 for 11 on third down.

“We were sloppy for most of the game,” coach Sean Payton said. “Obviously, third down we struggled. ... All the things we discussed coming in, we have been a team that has played well with the takeaways and giveaways, but that script flipped today.”

The Broncos were trailing 22-17 in the fourth quarter and were driving when Derek Stingley Jr. hopped in front of a pass intended for Courtland Sutton for his second interception of the half.

In the third quarter, Stingley intercepted Wilson on a ball that was deflected by defensive end Will Anderson. That led to a touchdown for the Texans.

Wilson was asked to explain his picks.

“The first one was tipped. They made a good play,” Wilson said. “The second one, took a shot down the field to Court. I thought we had him, honestly. He made a heck of a play. I don’t know how he made that play, to be honest with you. The last one I was trying to win the game for us. I threw it up high in the end zone, and they made that one. The first one is just part of the game, but the last two they made good plays.”

Wilson is confident the Broncos can bounce back. He pointed to the resolve they showed in salvaging their season after losing five of their first six games.

“We’ve had our backs against the wall earlier in the year,” he said. “I know these guys in this locker room aren’t going to blink. We’re going to keep believing. The good thing is that we can play better. We know that.”

